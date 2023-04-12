The October 2022 murder of Shanquella Robinson left the world shook when we saw things unfolding on social media. The 25-year-old was murdered while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico. Many stormed to social media to display their outrage for the fishiness involved in the investigation. A video uploaded to social media showed the world a drunk Shanquella, involved in a fight with her friends. Mexican officials made claims that Shanquella died of a cracked spine, and later charged one of the friends, who still remains in Mexican custody.
U.S. Attorney Dena King and the FBI stated that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove criminal activity occurred. The official statement read:
“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.” (wbtv)
The family is still pursuing justice, despite the statements that have been made. They’ve met with Dena King and the FBI and will be holding a press conference soon. In the past, the family sent letters to the White House insisting action to take place.
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case was originally published on hot1009.com
