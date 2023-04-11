What Celebrity would Nick Cannon Have His 13th Baby With?

Nick Cannon says he’s open to the idea of having a 13th child … but you would probably never guess with whom….
The “Masked Singer” host sat down with Howard Stern, who asked Nick about increasing his already large family by one if the mother was none other than Taylor Swift.
