Indy Parks names multi-purpose field after youth coach killed during road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks voted for the approval to name a park after the youth football coach that was killed in a road rage incident in January.
Tarkington Park, located at 45 W 40th St. will be named after Richard Donnell Hamilton, also known as Coach Nell.
WRTV closely followed the story of Hamilton, who was shot and killed while exiting I-65 at County Line Road on January 11.
Hamilton founded the Indy Youth Steelers football team in 2005 and Tarkington Teen Work Crew, which is a program out of the MLK Center that empowers youth to become leaders.
Shortly before his death, a $3 million investment to Tarkington Park was announced through the Lily Endowment Fund.
Several people in the community and family of Coach Nell spoke about his influence that spread beyond the game of football as they asked the board to vote to name the field after him.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?