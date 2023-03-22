Indy Parks names multi-purpose field after youth coach killed during road rage incident

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks voted for the approval to name a park after the youth football coach that was killed in a road rage incident in January.

Tarkington Park, located at 45 W 40th St. will be named after Richard Donnell Hamilton, also known as Coach Nell.

WRTV closely followed the story of Hamilton, who was shot and killed while exiting I-65 at County Line Road on January 11.

Hamilton founded the Indy Youth Steelers football team in 2005 and Tarkington Teen Work Crew, which is a program out of the MLK Center that empowers youth to become leaders.

Shortly before his death, a $3 million investment to Tarkington Park was announced through the Lily Endowment Fund.

Several people in the community and family of Coach Nell spoke about his influence that spread beyond the game of football as they asked the board to vote to name the field after him.

Read more from WRTV here