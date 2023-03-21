Jordan Peele’s Next Film Gets Christmas 2024 Release Date

Good news!
Actor and filmmaker Jordan Peele’s next project is getting a release date. It’s coming out on Christmas Day of 2024. However, there isn’t an official name yet as Universal Pictures is only called it “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele.” It will have big competition during that holiday period as James Cameron’s “Avatar 3” comes out five days before Christmas. That’s the same day “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” comes out as well.
More on this story here: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/jordan-peele-next-movie-christmas-2024-1235559367
