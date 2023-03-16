5-year-old loses consciousness after consuming THC gummies, mother charged

JENNINGS COUNTY — A North Vernon woman is facing charges of neglect after a 5-year-old lost consciousness from overconsuming THC-infused gummies.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on February 2 for a report of an unresponsive child. There a 5-year-old girl was found unconscious and taken by medical helicopter to Indianapolis.
An investigation found the girl had ingested THC gummies the day before and was showing abnormal and lethargic behavior — but first responders were not called until the child was unconscious.
Amanda Johnson, the girls mother, is charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury after being arrested March 10 for the incident.
Read more from WRTV here
