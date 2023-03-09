HomeSports

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their complete 2023 coaching staff

Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach after a 4-12-1 2022 season. The team has spent the last few weeks interviewing candidates for their coaching staff in hopes of turning the franchise around.

The Indianapolis Colts announced their official coaching staff for the 2023 season on March 7.

Most of these hires have been reported or speculated already. However, the announcement by the Colts verifies them.

The team’s offensive staff saw almost a complete rebuild, with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne being one of the few coaches the team held onto.

Jim Bob Cooter has rejoined the team as offensive coordinator. He served as an offensive assistant in Indianapolis from 2009 through 2011.

Brian Mason has been hired as the special teams coordinator for the season. Mason was previously the special teams coordinator for Notre Dame.

