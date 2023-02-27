Naptown All-Pro wrestling providing free tickets to kids to fight gun violence

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Naptown All Pro strives to decrease gun violence in Indy youth, one wrestling match at a time. They do so by making sure every child is represented by the performers, and giving free tickets to kids in underserved communities.

There is an option on every ticket page that we have set up for a $10 donation where we will make sure that a ticket gets in the hands or a kid or a parent so they can come to the show,” Jordan Rose, owner of Naptown All Pro said.

Rose grew up on the east side of Indianapolis. He grew up with many of the issues the kids these day are facing. One big problem he says he is hearing over and over is that there is nothing for teens to do on the east side, which is why he founded Naptown All Pro.

“We are a wrestling organization that focuses on running in low income neighborhoods to try and get kids an alternative activity so they can get on the streets and have something to look forward to,” Rose said.

During each show they make sure the kids are involved in the show. An involvement the athletes are more than happy to entertain.

” I come from a pretty rough area in Atlanta and I just want kids to know that there’s more options than being a rapper or something like that,” Blak Jan Mak one of the athletes said. “You can be a wrestler or just do something productive. ”

Read more from WRTV here