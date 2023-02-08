The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Eddie Murphy on His Bestfriend Arsenio Hall

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Eddie Murphy on His Bestfriend Arsenio Hall
Eddie Murphy was on Jimmy Kimmel’s Show when Jimmy asked him about his bestfriend, Arsenio Hall. Interestingly, Eddie has never been to Arsenio’s house. Arsenio, what you got going on?
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hqWMcLWI8
The Showdown We’ve Been Waiting For Bravo’s Andy Cohen & Potomac Housewife Robyn Dixon
So I’m just catching up on Watch What Happens Live from Sunday night because I was deep into the Grammy’s. Robyn Dixon from the Potomac Housewife franchise was on Watch What Happens Live. This was big because it was revealed AFTER the season wrapped and AFTER the reunion wrapped that her husband cheated on her and NO ONE revealed that information during the season but had time to accuse other husband’s on the show of cheating.
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3bHY0ir2TA
Andy Cohen did not let up on Robyn Dixon. He continued. You know Andy was BIG mad about that part. You spilled the tea on your podcast and NOT on my show? You think Robyn will be back next season?
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3bHY0ir2TA
Congratulations goes out to LeBron James
LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the Lakers’ game last night. He surpassed the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.
He told the crowd, “I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind.”
He also had the fans give Abdul-Jabbar a standing ovation.
Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/02/07/lebron-james-breaks-kareem-abdul-jabbar-all-time-scoring-record-nba/