The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Eddie Murphy on His Bestfriend Arsenio Hall

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Eddie Murphy on His Bestfriend Arsenio Hall

Eddie Murphy was on Jimmy Kimmel’s Show when Jimmy asked him about his bestfriend, Arsenio Hall. Interestingly, Eddie has never been to Arsenio’s house. Arsenio, what you got going on?

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hqWMcLWI8

The Showdown We’ve Been Waiting For Bravo’s Andy Cohen & Potomac Housewife Robyn Dixon

So I’m just catching up on Watch What Happens Live from Sunday night because I was deep into the Grammy’s. Robyn Dixon from the Potomac Housewife franchise was on Watch What Happens Live. This was big because it was revealed AFTER the season wrapped and AFTER the reunion wrapped that her husband cheated on her and NO ONE revealed that information during the season but had time to accuse other husband’s on the show of cheating.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3bHY0ir2TA

Andy Cohen did not let up on Robyn Dixon. He continued. You know Andy was BIG mad about that part. You spilled the tea on your podcast and NOT on my show? You think Robyn will be back next season?

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3bHY0ir2TA

Congratulations goes out to LeBron James

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the Lakers’ game last night. He surpassed the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

He told the crowd, “I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind.”

He also had the fans give Abdul-Jabbar a standing ovation.

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/02/07/lebron-james-breaks-kareem-abdul-jabbar-all-time-scoring-record-nba/