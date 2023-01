Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers’ rally to beat Bulls 116-110

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin’s short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night.

Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard, who was sick.

T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who have won 11 games this season in which they’ve trailed by double digits.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points to lead the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Chicago’s three-game winning streak came to an end and Vucevic’s streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles also ended.

It was a physical and sometimes ugly game, one Chicago dominated early as it built a 20-5 lead in the first six minutes and extended the margin to 62-41 late in the first half.

But the Bulls, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, wore down in the second half as the Pacers became the aggressors.

Indiana cut the deficit to 87-80 after three quarters and continued charging through the fourth, finally taking their first lead of the game, 102-100, on McConnell’s reverse layup with 4:27 to go.

