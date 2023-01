Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Leslie Jones, best known for her stint on Saturday Night Live (SNL) will be bringing her show to Indianapolis this June.

Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee, will be live at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Sunday, June 25.

