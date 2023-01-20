68 guns were stopped at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints in 2022

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated several dozen handguns, mostly loaded, at Indianapolis International Airport checkpoints in 2022.

Although high, the number was down from the 74 guns stopped the year prior in 2021.

Nationwide, TSA officers are still seeing an alarming number of weapons in airports. In 2022, officers stopped 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports – far surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms in 2021.

The majority of those firearms – 88% – according to TSA, were loaded.

Read more from WRTV here