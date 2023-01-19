At least 50 catalytic converters stolen in Indianapolis so far in January, reports show

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a widespread problem across Central Indiana, targeting anyone who drives a car. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters and it could cost you thousands of dollars for repairs.

“For the customer its $2,000 to $3,000 to replace but for the thief, it’s only 30 seconds to a minute,” Kyle Reasner with Rightway Automotive said.

WRTV pulled IMPD police reports, which show at least 50 catalytic converters have been stolen already between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18.

Over the weekend, Supervisor Paul Carlton with XL Auto Parts believes two catalytic converters were stolen from two of his delivery vans. Carlton said he found out when he went to go start the vans in the morning.

“So that’s taking deliveries away from a few people,” Carlton said.

Carlton has this message for the would-be thieves.

“It’s not worth stealing catalytic converters. You are not getting anything out of them — you are just costing us money,” Carlton said.

Why Catalytic Converters?

“It’s easy money – you can get under a car pretty quickly – with the right tools it’s 30 seconds to a minute and they are gone,” Reasner said.

Thieves cut the converters out of the car’s exhaust systems, then sell them to scrappers. They are then resold to recycling companies.

Read more from WRTV here