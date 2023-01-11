Man shoots at police, leads multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ north side after leading police on a chase through multiple central Indiana counties.

During the pursuit, shots were fired by the driver leading the pursuit, according to sources with knowledge.

The pursuit began in Fishers and continued in Hancock County before eventually ending on the north side on I-465.

After a lengthy shutdown of I-465, the suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m.

