Quavo Shares Heartfelt Tribute ‘Without You’ to Late Takeoff

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo has released a touching song about his nephew Takeoff, who was killed at 28 in Houston.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The emotional track, titled “Without You,” is a heartfelt track that finds Quavo longing to be “back with his dawg.”

The track has Huncho remembering all the amazing times they had together, while trying to process that he won’t be able to do any of these things again. “I wish I had a time machine / So you can take a ride with me / Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew / So you can never say goodbye to me.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The song, released on Wednesday (January 4), was accompanied by a video where Quavo silently sits in a rocking chair while smoking.

While family, friends and fans continue to try and process this tragic loss, the alleged shooter in the murder Patrick Clark, was released on Wednesday (January 4) after posting a $1 million bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg (Yeah)

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars (It’s big)

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg (Yeah)”

Take a look at the full video below and we continue to keep Takeoff in our thoughts and prayers.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quavo Shares Heartfelt Tribute ‘Without You’ to Late Takeoff was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com