Front Page News: Harvard Named Claudine Gay, Its First Black President In University’s History

Harvard is making history with Claudine Gary, the university’s first black president! It is the university’s 30th president. Also in the Front Page News, we’ve learned there was justice for Atatiana Jefferson. Former police officer Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of the 28-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her Fort Worth, Texas, home in 2019.

Hear these stories and more in the video below.

