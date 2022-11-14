The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.
Sheryl Lee Ralph On Winning Her Emmy Later in Life
Sheryl Lee Ralph was on Sherri Shepherd’s show and they discussed achieving success later in life and how if feels different.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b29sSFsVw7I
Simone Boseman On Her Husband, Chadwick
As we prepare for the sequel to Black Panther, Whoopi Goldberg caught up with Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Simone, here she talks about how they were able to keep his health a secret.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPV8TRb_rQc
Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight
Back in April she wore an outfit that had flames on it. People called her everything from Hot Cheetos to Edna Mode from The Incredibles. People were quick to remark that the outfit was all because Kanye was no longer dressing her saying he ‘took the style in the divorce.’ Kim gave the real story on the family’s Hulu series.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_mfQxv4AzU
Trevor Noah Pitches Trevor Noah on Plan To Make Twitter Profitable
Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, Business Insider reports the use of the n-word has gone up 500%.
Elon has stated he wants to charge people for their verified blue check mark.
Trevor Noah has an idea and he shared it on the Daily Show.
If Elon Musk wants to make money from Twitter, what he should do–don’t charge people for blue checkmarks, charge white people to say the n-word. Twitter will be the most profitable company in history.
Racists are gonna be taking out loans.
Source: https://www.thewrap.com/trevor-noah-elon-musk-twitter-racial-slurs/