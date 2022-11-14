The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Sheryl Lee Ralph On Winning Her Emmy Later in Life

Sheryl Lee Ralph was on Sherri Shepherd’s show and they discussed achieving success later in life and how if feels different.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b29sSFsVw7I

Simone Boseman On Her Husband, Chadwick

As we prepare for the sequel to Black Panther, Whoopi Goldberg caught up with Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Simone, here she talks about how they were able to keep his health a secret.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPV8TRb_rQc

Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight

Back in April she wore an outfit that had flames on it. People called her everything from Hot Cheetos to Edna Mode from The Incredibles. People were quick to remark that the outfit was all because Kanye was no longer dressing her saying he ‘took the style in the divorce.’ Kim gave the real story on the family’s Hulu series.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_mfQxv4AzU

Trevor Noah Pitches Trevor Noah on Plan To Make Twitter Profitable

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, Business Insider reports the use of the n-word has gone up 500%.

Elon has stated he wants to charge people for their verified blue check mark.

Trevor Noah has an idea and he shared it on the Daily Show.

If Elon Musk wants to make money from Twitter, what he should do–don’t charge people for blue checkmarks, charge white people to say the n-word. Twitter will be the most profitable company in history.

Racists are gonna be taking out loans.

Source: https://www.thewrap.com/trevor-noah-elon-musk-twitter-racial-slurs/