Providing hope to the far east side, new business incubator opens

INDIANAPOLIS — A business incubator has opened on the far east side of Indianapolis, it’s called P30 and they are providing hope in an area that has seen its share of crime and tragedy.

It’s located at the corner of 30th and Post.

The facility has a vast variety of amenities:

Laundry

Showers

Office spaces

Community Garden

Free wifi

Coffee

Game room

Workout room

Industrial kitchen

Podcast studio

Recording studio

Photo Studio

Rentable event space

They are working to remove the stigma of crime and violence associated with this side of town.

They hope to be able to rewrite the narrative.

Their motto is to disrupt inequality, ignite hope and launch prosperity.

“The reputation within Indianapolis of the far east side really being known for what it’s known for. Crime, violence, and whatever else,” Erin Parker said.

Parker is the marketing and PR director for P30.

Read more from WRTV here