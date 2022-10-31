The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Taraji P. Henson Called Out Actor

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.
Babyface Didn’t Want To Be Perceived As The Creepy Uncle
Our very own Babyface released a project titled, Girls Night Out. It features the up and coming female singers like Muni Long, Sevyn Streeter, Ari Lennox and more. He was asked if he was nervous or apprehensive about doing the project.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt5fw3EYMvM
Kandi Burruss Reveals the Reason Why She Refuses To ‘Check’ Her Mother
If you are an avid watcher of Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you know Kandi Burruss’ mom, Mama Joyce, says what she wants, when she wants. The biggest thing fans have wondered for years is why Kandi won’t ‘check’ her mom when it comes to the rude things her mom says about Kandi’s husband, Todd.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbUHSxTG6oY
Taraji P. Henson Called Out This Actors Body Odor
Michael Ealy was on the Kelly Clarkson Show when he shared a story about a scene between him and Taraji P Henson in the movie, Think Like A Man Too. Michael was doing push ups to prepare for the scene where he takes off his shirt. He did about 250 push ups on set as the crew was setting things up for the scene. You already know Taraji goin keep it real!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVSVXpQwg7Y
Ice-T Is Longest-Reigning Male Character
Ice-T is celebrating becoming the longest-reigning male character in television history for his role in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The rapper took to social media to celebrate the milestone writing, “Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.” He has appeared in over 400 episodes during the duration of the series.
Source: https://www.bet.com/article/u48io3/ice-t-celebrates-longest-reigning-television-character