The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Taraji P. Henson Called Out Actor

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Babyface Didn’t Want To Be Perceived As The Creepy Uncle

Our very own Babyface released a project titled, Girls Night Out. It features the up and coming female singers like Muni Long, Sevyn Streeter, Ari Lennox and more. He was asked if he was nervous or apprehensive about doing the project.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt5fw3EYMvM

Kandi Burruss Reveals the Reason Why She Refuses To ‘Check’ Her Mother

If you are an avid watcher of Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you know Kandi Burruss’ mom, Mama Joyce, says what she wants, when she wants. The biggest thing fans have wondered for years is why Kandi won’t ‘check’ her mom when it comes to the rude things her mom says about Kandi’s husband, Todd.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbUHSxTG6oY

Taraji P. Henson Called Out This Actors Body Odor

Michael Ealy was on the Kelly Clarkson Show when he shared a story about a scene between him and Taraji P Henson in the movie, Think Like A Man Too. Michael was doing push ups to prepare for the scene where he takes off his shirt. He did about 250 push ups on set as the crew was setting things up for the scene. You already know Taraji goin keep it real!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVSVXpQwg7Y

Ice-T Is Longest-Reigning Male Character

Ice-T is celebrating becoming the longest-reigning male character in television history for his role in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The rapper took to social media to celebrate the milestone writing, “Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.” He has appeared in over 400 episodes during the duration of the series.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/u48io3/ice-t-celebrates-longest-reigning-television-character