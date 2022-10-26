The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Grey’s Anatomy Almost Didn’t Happen

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Ashanti On Why She Was Not Part of the Murder Inc Documentary

Remember a couple months ago Irv Gotti had nothing nice to say about Ashanti? Told all her business. She was recently asked why she did not participate in the 5 part BET series about Murder Inc.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQe6tQboDMU

Tamar Braxton Was Ready To Risk It All For August Alsina

Remember I was telling you guys I watched VH1’s Surreal Life on Monday night? The show put a bunch of celebs to live together but no one knew who would be in the house. The focus of the first night was August Alsina with different people in the house referencing his entanglement. Here he is talking to Dennis Rodman at the dinner table and Tamar Braxton comments at the end of his speech. This show is good and messy!

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEAo0SyWsB0

Grey’s Anatomy Almost Didn’t Happen

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes was on a podcast where she shared that the show almost didn’t happen. And here we are over 400 episodes later

Source:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1345547675

Marvel Tease Fans With New Music From Rihanna This Friday

Marvel has teased two new songs from Rihanna. The official Twitter page tweeted a 15-second clip promoting its new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie with an “R” graphic and the date 10.28.22. This Friday’s release will feature two songs from the singer that will appear on the movie’s soundtrack, it also marks Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music.

Rihanna’s last album was Anti, released in 2016. Rihanna will hit the stage for Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, 2023.

Source:https://thesource.com/2022/10/26/rihanna-set-to-release-new-music-on-friday-as-part-of-black-panther-wakanda-forever-soundtrack/