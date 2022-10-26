The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Grey’s Anatomy Almost Didn’t Happen

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.
Ashanti On Why She Was Not Part of the Murder Inc Documentary
Remember a couple months ago Irv Gotti had nothing nice to say about Ashanti? Told all her business. She was recently asked why she did not participate in the 5 part BET series about Murder Inc.
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQe6tQboDMU
Tamar Braxton Was Ready To Risk It All For August Alsina
Remember I was telling you guys I watched VH1’s Surreal Life on Monday night? The show put a bunch of celebs to live together but no one knew who would be in the house. The focus of the first night was August Alsina with different people in the house referencing his entanglement. Here he is talking to Dennis Rodman at the dinner table and Tamar Braxton comments at the end of his speech. This show is good and messy!
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEAo0SyWsB0
Grey’s Anatomy Almost Didn’t Happen
Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes was on a podcast where she shared that the show almost didn’t happen. And here we are over 400 episodes later
Source:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1345547675
Marvel Tease Fans With New Music From Rihanna This Friday
Marvel has teased two new songs from Rihanna. The official Twitter page tweeted a 15-second clip promoting its new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie with an “R” graphic and the date 10.28.22. This Friday’s release will feature two songs from the singer that will appear on the movie’s soundtrack, it also marks Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music.
Rihanna’s last album was Anti, released in 2016. Rihanna will hit the stage for Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, 2023.
Source:https://thesource.com/2022/10/26/rihanna-set-to-release-new-music-on-friday-as-part-of-black-panther-wakanda-forever-soundtrack/