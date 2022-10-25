HomeSports

Serena Williams: "I Am Not Retired"

Source: GEOFF ROBINS / Getty

Tennis superstar Serena Williams says she’s not retired. Williams previously indicated she would walk away from the game after the U.S. Open. She said the chances of a return to tennis are “very high” and cited having a court at her house. Williams said not preparing for a tournament after losing in the U.S. Open was a weird feeling for her.

Do you think that Serena should come back to competition?

More on this story here: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/-not-retired-serena-williams-says-rcna53898

