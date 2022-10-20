New Washington Township program helps expecting parents

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program in Marion County is linking new families to needed baby supplies. On Wednesday, Washington Township kicked off the “Welcome Baby” support program.

Welcome Baby is open to Washington Township residents who also qualify for emergency assistance.

“If you start at the very basic from birth to the first six months, I would contend that those are the most important days of a child’s life. If we can help the parents get through that without worrying about all this stuff up here, hopefully, that gets them in a good pattern,” Washington Township Trustee Frank T. Short said.

Families enrolled in the program receive six months and $3,000 worth of new baby supplies including diapers, clothing, bottles, and formula.

About 18 months ago, the program was created to fill a void in the community. The Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association is partnering to deliver the supplies.

The program is funded through the Washington Township Trustee’s Office. Expecting moms Brianna Gonzalez and Raven Hanyard are both due next month. They are the program’s first recipients.

Read more from WRTV here