WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the season of Thanks and Giving! Join us on November 4th at 6 pm for a special edition of Faithful Fridays Fundraiser for the Mozel Saunders Foundation hosted by Tony Lamont with a special performance by VaShawn Mitchell.

This is a free event, open to the public to attend. All you need to do is register below!

Enjoy, support, and give at Faithful Fridays!