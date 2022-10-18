The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kelly Rowland On Her First Celebrity Crush

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.

Former President Donald Trump Believes Kanye West Needs ‘Help,’ Distancing Himself From One-Time Close Friend

Sources of Former President Donald Trump say he was taken aback by Kanye’s interview with Tucker Carlson. The source told Rolling Stone, Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye.

The source said the former president called Kanye too crazy and said he needs professional help.

He does not plan to speak publicly about Kanye and has told his aides not to comment on the situation. Not us agreeing with Trump-Lawd!

Source:https://radaronline.com/p/donald-trump-kanye-west-distancing-himself-needs-help-tucker-carlson-interview/

Kelly Rowland On Her First Celebrity Crush

Kelly Rowland sat down with Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer asked her who was her first celebrity crush

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUxq1ERYErM&t=291s

Robin Thicke On A Song He Wrote For Someone Else That Maybe He Should Have Kept for Himself

Robin Thicke was asked if he has ever written a song for someone else that he wishes he kept for himself. Start Maybe Usher, I gave Usher a good one….end wouldn’t have a song on Usher’s Confession album. And Robin has a good point because Usher’s Confession album sold over 10 million copies

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjtsVmmpIrn/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Barbie Releases Tina Turner Doll on the 40th Anniversary of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

Barbie released a new doll in honor of Tina Turner. The doll is part of their Signature Music Series. The new Tina Turner doll coincides with the 40th anniversary of her hit song, What’s Love Got To Do With It. Barbie’s outfit is also inspired from the music video. The doll is outfitted in a black mini dress and denim jacket. The doll retails for $55 and SOLD OUT ina day!

Source;https://www.newsweek.com/barbie-tina-turner-doll-sold-out-1752677