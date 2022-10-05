The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Rihanna On Performing At Halftime of the Big Game

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Rihanna On Performing At Halftime of the Big Game

TMZ caught up with Rihanna to ask her how she feels about her upcoming performance during the Big Game

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/04/rihanna-super-bowl-halftime-show-performance-guest/

Yesterday was Divorce Central starting with Tom Brady and his wife. It appears both of them have each hired divorce attorney’s

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to let fans know that she and her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict have filed for divorce.

In the post she says, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support.”

According to legal documents, Tia is the one who filed, citing irreconcilable differences, and asked the judge “for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either … and notes the couple has a prenup.”

Tia and Cory share two children together, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo.

And the third divorce filing went to singer Miguel as it appears his marriage is no longer a sure thing. If this sounds familiar that’s because this is not the first time the couple have gone down this road. They have been together for 17 years and married for 3

Niecy Nash on Her Marriage to Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash was on the Tamron Hall Show when she shared a conversation she had with her daughter

Start My daughter was like how do you identify…..end than I was before this

Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CjSpXt9pIyw/