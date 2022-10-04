NBA All-Star Game coming to Indianapolis in 2024

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marks 500 days until the NBA All-Star 2024 game starts in Indianapolis.

The 2021 game was canceled by the pandemic, which moved back Indy’s successful bid.

The final phase of the interior upgrades at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is almost complete.

In addition to the game, there’s also a new public art project, Hoosier Historia, which will invite people across Indiana to vote on their favorite high school basketball people, moments, places, and stories.

A diverse group of artists from across the state will design and paint their interpretations of the highest-ranked moments on 6-foot basketball sculptures that will be displayed downtown during NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend. Artists can sign up online to get more information.

“Why we do so much better than a lot of other cities is that it’s more than just the event that comes. It’s the legacy to our community, it’s involving the entire community, it’s creating things for everyone to be a part of,” Mel Raines, board president of All-Star 2024, said. “Whether you’re in the building when the actual All-Star game takes place, you have an opportunity to be a part of that weekend in some way.”

The Pacers open the new NBA season at home on October 19.

On October 9, the Pacers are hosting their annual FanJam at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

