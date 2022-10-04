HomeEntertainment Buzz

Wakanda Forever” Gets New Trailer Release

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new trailer is being released for the latest Marvel Studios film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The sequel will be missing its star from the first film, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer. The film will show the kingdom of Wakanda dealing with the loss of its leader and Black Panther T’Challa, when a new threat appears and they must come together to defeat it. It’ll star Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in the U.S. on November 11th.

Here’s the trailer:

