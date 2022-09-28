The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tamron Hall Is Back In Black

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.
Shaquille O’Neal Says You Won’t Catch Him Talking About The Boston Celtics Coach
Shaquille O’Neal was asked about the Boston Celtics coach Ime (Eee-may) Udoka (You-Doke-a) and the cheating scandal in Boston involving another co-worker. Shaq said aht aht aht not so fast.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxAV2JttfAw
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Is Dating Another ‘SNL’ Alum
Love is a strange thing, just ask Saturday Night Live vets, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd. It looks like Kenan’s ex-wife is dating SNL alum, Chris Redd. Now before you begin thinking something funny was going on, don’t, sources say there was no cheating or overlap when the relationship happened.
The three have known one another for the past 6 years. Chris announced he was leaving SNL and wouldn’t be part of the upcoming 48th season. So is THAT why Chris left the show? Hmmmmm
Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/09/27/kenan-thompson-ex-wife-date-snl-alum-chris-redd-christina-evangeline/
Tamron Hall Is Back In Black
You may have noticed something different about Tamron Hall this season. She has blonde hair. Well not anymore! She is back in black! So here’s the real tea she shared—it was a wig! She showed the great lengths they went to get the wig, dye the wig and make it look realistic. She also shared some of the hate comments she received over the hair change. Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSt3KVkmP_8
Comedian Tracy Morgan Gives His Thoughts On The New Little Mermaid
Tracy Morgan was on The Jimmy Kimmel Show when he gave his thoughts on the new Little Mermaid