MCU Head Kevin Feige On Not Recasting T’Challa, “Much Too Soon”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lead producer Kevin Feige said it was “much too soon” to recast the role played by Chadwick Boseman. The actor passed away unexpectedly from colon cancer in 2020. Boseman portrayed King T’Challa aka the Black Panther in multiple Marvel films including two “Avengers” movies. Speaking with Empire, Feige said the world is still processing the loss of Boseman and the Black Panther sequel’s director Ryan Coolger “poured that into the story” of the upcoming film. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” releases in theaters on November 11th.
More on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/entertainment/chadwick-boseman-black-panther-recast/index.html