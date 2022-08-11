Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Crosses $100M At Domestic Box Office

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Director Jordan Peele’s recent offering Nope is crossing the $100 million dollar plateau at the domestic box office. The film surpasses the milestone three weeks after its release. All three films directed by Peele have now crossed the 100-million mark, although “Nope” has some work to do to catch his previous releases 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us. However, Nope hasn’t been released at the international box, where Peele’s first two films each brought in a nice chunk of change.

Here’s more on this story here.

