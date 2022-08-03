Police say thieves targeted local yoga studios, posing as new clients

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANA — Over the weekend, yoga studios across Central Indiana reported to police they had been victimized by suspected thieves.

Cindi Odle, the owner of Baptiste Power Yoga in Carmel, says her studio was hit by two women.

“They were here for all of maybe eight minutes and then had to leave for an emergency. They asked to be put in a class for the next day. We weren’t suspicious at all,” Odle said.

Odle believes she knows the reason why the two women targeted yoga studios.

“I think yoga studios, in general, are very welcoming places, accepting places, very trustworthy places,” Odle said. “The women told us their stories and really made us believe they were interested in taking a class.

As the women were leaving, Odle says the duo stole wallets, purses, keys, and other personal items. Carmel police told WRTV they’re investigating and working with Odle on this case.

Read more from WRTV here