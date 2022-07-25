The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Queen Mary J Blige With A Little Monday Motivation, Chris Rock Gives Kevin Hart His Flowers

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen Mary J Blige With A Little Monday Motivation

Who better to give us a little Monday Morning Motivation than the Queen Mary J. Blige. Watch in the link below.

Usher Addresses Possibility of Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Against Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz

There has been chatter about a possible Verzuz with Usher and Chris Brown or Ne-Yo or Trey Songz. In a recent interview Usher said, y’all ain’t ready for that.

Kelly Rowland Still Upset Over Racist Sesame Street Incident

Kelly Rowland is still upset over a video showing two young black girls being ignored by a character at a Sesame Street theme park called Sesame Place in Pennsylvania. Kelly initially shared the video on her Instagram Stories, then on the red carpet for the movie premiere of “Nope” doubled down on her anger.

Chris Rock Gives Kevin Hart His Flowers

Chris Rock is the latest guest on Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart to Heart’ Show on Peacock. Before you get too excited, this episode was recorded in January-before the Oscars. It is a very hilarious episode, and it ended with Chris giving Kevin his flowers.

