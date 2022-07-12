Indy Council to propose organizations register before giving out free food, basic necessities, etc.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is aiming to strike a balance between giving to those in need and ensuring public safety.

On Monday night, the council introduced Prop 256 which will require organizations that give donations to those in need to register with the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Noting evidence that charitable distributions of food, clothing and other items cause extensive littering in public areas, the council is aiming to hold organizations responsible for the clean-up efforts.

Registration for organizations would be free-of-charge but would hold the organization responsible for property damage, crime and littering done to public areas during charitable donations.

Fines resulting from breaking the rules of registration would run between $250-500.

A protest against Prop 256 was held before the meeting at Lugar Plaza. Several different mutual aid organizations came together in solidarity, standing against the proposal.

“We just feel like it’s getting in the way of the work we’re trying to do,” Stephen Lane, a community activist who volunteers with Indy Hope Packages, said. “We don’t feel like we need to register anything with the city. Even though they say they’re concerned with litter and trash, if you look around, there’s trash everywhere.”

Lane says the work mutual aid organizations do is important and needed.

“We try to fill in that gap and fill in those cracks left bare through city government neglect and our non-profits that just can’t handle the load,” Lane said.

Councillor Zach Adamson, one of three sponsors for Prop 256, says it’s a necessity because of the problems that have been reported to them at sites of free food distribution.

