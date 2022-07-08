The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce is NOT playing!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk ‘I’m Right There with You’ After Billionaire Privately Welcomed Twins

Looks like Nick Cannon and Elon Musk have something in common other than money. Children! It was just revealed Elon welcomed twins back in November. That brings his child count to 10. Elon tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Nick responded, right there with you my brother. Nick has 8 children and counting

Source: https://people.com/parents/nick-cannon-tells-elon-musk-im-right-there-with-you-my-brother-after-billionaire-privately-welcomed-twins/

Beyonce is NOT playing!

Beyoncé is reportedly running #MeToo background checks on everyone involved with her new album, “Renaissance!” She reportedly made this decision after her former collaborator on Drunk In Love was charged with rape. Sources also add she has supposedly rejected two “high-profile” artists from appearing on the album.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/07/07/beyonce-running-metoo-background-checks-on-collaborators-for-renaissance-album-after-former-collaborator-was-charged-w-rape/

We Knew WendyWilliams Wasn’t Going to Stay Down For Long

Wendy Williams started a new Instagram page yesterday. It is called TheWendyExperiencePodcast. She posted a photo with her, Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton. She captioned the photo, Shopping with the Ladies of ATL! Which one should I have on the Wendy Experience first?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/thewendyexperiencepodcast/

Sandra Douglass Morgan Makes History As New Raiders Team President

Sandra Douglass Morgan just shattered a glass ceiling in the NFL.

Yesterday the NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders announced Morgan as their new team president – making her the first Black woman ever to hold that role with an NFL team. Morgan previously served as chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/07/07/raiders-hire-sandra-douglass-morgan-first-black-woman-team-president-nfl/