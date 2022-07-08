Ex-Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Gets Over 20 Years In Federal Case

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being sentenced to just over 20 years in prison on federal charges. Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to over 22-years on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder after he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. He pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Before his sentencing, Chauvin told Floyd’s children in court that he wished “all the best in their life.”

More on this story here:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/derek-chauvin-sentenced-just-20-years-violating-george-floyds-federal-rcna36958