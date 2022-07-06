The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Method Man Did Not Want To Be A Sex Symbol

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Method Man Did Not Want To Be A Sex Symbol

In a recent interview, Method Man was sharing words of wisdom with aspiring artists saying when he was signed to Def Jam he did not want to release his biggest his hit song, ‘All I Need.’ If ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ was a person because Sir you are most definitely a sex symbol now.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGtCWSXQTQ8

Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Comes To Him In Dreams

TMZ caught up with Lamar Odom and admired both his Kobe Bryant pendant and his Kobe tattoo. Lamar shared that Kobe comes to him in his dreams.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/07/02/lamar-odom-says-kobe-bryant-comes-to-me-in-dreams-often-tells-me-keep-fighting/

Nick Cannon’s Latest Babymomma, Bre Tiesi Speaks

Aside from people asking how does Nick find the time to spend with ALL of his kids, the next question is, ‘do all the babymommas get along?’ Nick’s latest and newest babymomma Bree Tiesi answers if they have all met. If y’all think Mariah Carey is hanging out for playdates you got another thing coming!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNpczu1fJ68

The Wendy Williams Show Wiped Clean From YouTube

Fans of Wendy Williams were shocked when they went to YouTube and couldn’t find any episodes of her talk show. It appears the entire YouTube channel for The Wendy Williams Show has been deleted. The show’s Instagram page has also been deleted. Fans were not happy and took to social media to complain with one person writing, ”I’m calling on the United States Congress to mount a full-scale inquiry into the deletion of the Wendy Williams Show YouTube page.”

Source: https://news.yahoo.com/wendy-williams-website-youtube-channel-150000015.html