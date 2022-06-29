Three charged after fight breaks out at new justice center amid custody battle

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been criminally charged after a fight that erupted outside a hearing at the new Community Justice Campus left a man injured and a child with a black eye.

According to court records, it was around 1 p.m. on June 22 when when a sheriff’s deputy was notified by radio there was a panic alarm on the third floor that stemmed from a custody dispute.

When the deputy arrived, he found two men on the ground fighting and “covered in blood” and a woman standing over the two men yelling at them, court documents allege.

Prosecutors allege video from the justice center shows Darrell Jones, the biological father, had arrived with drinks and was calling the children over to him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed on June 24.

When Malik Glover tried to intervene, a struggle ensued over the child.

A woman then came out of a court room and began striking Jones in the face to try to get him to let go of the child.

The group began tussling over the child and pulling him roughly, prosecutors allege.

Jones then smashed a glass Yoo-Hoo bottle over Malik Glovers’ head, records show, before pushing Malik Glover to the floor and crawling on top of him.

Court records state Chastity Glover and her mother were trying to break up the fight and hold Jones when the deputy arrived on scene.

During the scuffle, the child sustained a black eye and small cut underneath his eye, records show.

Malik Glover suffered injuries to his neck and ear and was released from the hospital the evening of the incident.

When questioned by deputies, Jones stated there has been a long custody dispute between him and Chastity Glover, records show.

