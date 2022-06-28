IMPD officer hospitalized following motorcycle crash on northeast side

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is in serious but stable condition after a crash on the city’s northeast side, according to officials.

According to Lawrence Fire Department Fire Chief Dino Batalis, an IMPD officer was involved in the accident and is in serious condition after the collision.

Officers, fire personnel and EMS reported to the intersection of 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle.

“The officer was transported to the hospital in critical condition initially, however, he is in serious but stable condition at this time,” IMPD officer William Young said. “He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and it is my understanding the other two drivers did not suffer injuries at this time.”

