The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Wayne Brady Reveals the Project He Passed That He Regrets

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Taraji P. Henson Is Considering Living Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the BET Awards this Sunday night. She recently revealed that she is considering living abroad.

Source: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/justin-and-hailey-bieber-open-up-on-health-scares/id1544169500?i=1000567423676

Wayne Brady Reveals the Project He Passed on With Jamie Foxx That He Regrets

The Daytime Emmy Awards are tonight on CBS. Wayne Brady is up for Outstanding Game Show host for Let’s Make A Deal. He shared the one project he passed on that he regrets. Click the link to listen below.

Source: https://www.etonline.com/wayne-brady-reveals-the-project-he-passed-on-with-jamie-foxx-that-he-regrets-exclusive-186284

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow & Parents Will Split $2.3 Million Dollars From His Estate & Dave Chappelle puts his money where his mouth is

Chadwick Boseman’s estate which is now administered by his wife will split the $2.3 million from his estate with his parents.And Dave Chappelle purchased 19 acres of land near his home in Ohio. It is to block a developer from building affordable housing which we later learned is not really affordable to anyone

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/06/24/chadwick-bosemans-widow-parents-will-split-2-3-million-dollars-from-his-estate/