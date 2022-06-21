Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Drake Responds To Album Criticism

Drake Responds To Album Criticism

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dj Khaled & Drake

Source: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images ) / (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images )

 

Drake’s new album is sparking mixed reactions from fans and he’s taken notice. During the release party for “Honestly, Nevermind” the Canadian rapper addressed negative comments saying “it’s all good if you don’t get it.” He then said, “that’s what we do, we wait for you to catch up.” Many fans have expressed on Twitter and other social media that this hasn’t exactly been their favorite Drake album.

More on this story right here:   https://www.complex.com/music/drake-appears-to-respond-negative-album-reactions-its-good-if-you-dont-get-it-yet

drake , Drake "Honesty Nevermind"

Close