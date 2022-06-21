Drake Responds To Album Criticism

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s new album is sparking mixed reactions from fans and he’s taken notice. During the release party for “Honestly, Nevermind” the Canadian rapper addressed negative comments saying “it’s all good if you don’t get it.” He then said, “that’s what we do, we wait for you to catch up.” Many fans have expressed on Twitter and other social media that this hasn’t exactly been their favorite Drake album.

More on this story right here: https://www.complex.com/music/drake-appears-to-respond-negative-album-reactions-its-good-if-you-dont-get-it-yet