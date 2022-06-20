Chris Brown Reveals He’s Recorded 250 Songs For Upcoming Album

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

This man has been WORKIN!

Chris Brown is known for having lengthy albums and his next one is no different. Brown revealed he recorded 250 songs for his next project but is only using 23. The new album titled, “Breezy,” comes out on June 24th. The feature list includes long time collaborators Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez along with several others. His previous album “Indigo” had 45 songs.

Needless to say he’ll have plenty of material to choose from for awhile…

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.71135/title.chris-brown-reveals-he-recorded-250-songs-for-upcoming-breezy-album#