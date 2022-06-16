“The Wendy Williams Show” Ending Friday Without Wendy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well, ‘It’s a wrap.’

“The Wendy Williams Show” is ending Friday without Wendy. New Jersey girl Wendy Williams has been off the show since last year battling Graves Disease and COVID-19. Celebrity guest hosts have been filling in, including Chicago native Sherri Shepherd who’s reaped big benefits by sitting in Wendy’s chair. She’s getting her own talk show in September, called “Sherri” and will also host Friday’s final “Wendy.” Variety says Williams will not be there but producers plan to honor Wendy with a montage of clips going back to the TV show’s debut in 2008.

More on this story here: https://deadline.com/2022/06/the-wendy-williams-show-officially-ending-after-13-years-in-syndication-1235044953/