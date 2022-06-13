Extended Version Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Coming To Theaters

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

You want more Spider-Man? Well you’re gonna get it..and then some!

An extended version of ”Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is coming to theaters this fall. In honor of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, Sony announced that a longer cut of the movie, called ”Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version” will air with added and extended scenes. Tickets go on sale August 9th and screenings will start September 2nd. Domestically, the film is the third-highest-grossing movie of all-time after raking in one-point-eight billion dollars, and the re-release is expected to push it over two billion.

