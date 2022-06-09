Trevor Noah Blasts Ohio Lawmakers For Transgender Sports Ban Bill

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Trevor Noah is blasting Ohio lawmakers over a transgender sports measure. During The Daily Show on Monday, Noah slammed them for advancing a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing school sports and require genital checks if a student’s sex is questioned. He said lawmakers were asked to protect children from guns and they responded with legislation to check the genitals of kids. The bill that passed through the state House last week says if a student’s sex is disputed, a doctor must sign off on the child’s internal and external reproductive anatomy, their testosterone levels, and their genetic makeup.

More on this story here: