WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s gonna be a ‘no’ for him.

Tiger Woods is sitting out next week’s U.S. Open. The legendary golfer made the announcement on Twitter, saying his body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. Woods said he does hope he’s ready and plans to play at the The Open Championship next month in Scotland. He added he’s “excited to get back out there soon.”

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/tiger-woods-officially-out-of-the-2022-us-open-160831432.html