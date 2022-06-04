JC
HomeJC

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Coming To Disney+

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness asset

Source: Marvel/Disney / Marvel/Disney

It’ll be in your homes before you know it…

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit Disney-plus later this month. The second Doctor Strange film follows Stephen Strange as he tries to navigate the Multiverse and save a new friend. The film did extremely well at the box office raking in 879-million-dollars worldwide. It’ll be available for streaming on June 22nd.

More on this story here:

https://www.marvel.com/articles/movies/stream-doctor-strange-multiverse-of-madness-june-22-disney-plus

disney , Marvel , Marvel's Dr. Strange , Marvel's Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Close