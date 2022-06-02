The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence on The Oscars

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence on The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence about the Oscars and she did it on her latest episode of Red Table Talk. She hopes that Will and Chris can reconcile.

LeVar Burton On Getting The Call To Host The Scripps Spelling Bee

LeVar Burton is the host of The Scripps National Spelling Bee this year. He sat down to talk about it but first-we gotta talk about Jeopardy!

Congratulations to Keke Wyatt

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zachariah welcomed a son on Friday. In a social media post Keke wrote:

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke’Zyah Jean Darring Born May 27, 2022.

Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy.

My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results.

We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field.”

