Top 16 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 20-22

Asian Fest — Culture

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance has its biggest event of the year on Saturday.

Asian Fest will be from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Festival-goers can immerse themselves in all things Asian culture, from food, art, music, and history.

Plant Stop, Won’t Stop — Plants

On Saturday, a free event at the Circle City Industrial Complex is celebrating Indy’s green thumbs with plant swaps, a plant pageant, live music, food, and over 50 related vendors.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plant Stop, Won’t Stop attendees can get plant-based foods and shop all things plants, such as tools, accessories, decor, and plants. Be sure to stick around for the Planty Pageant, where the winner will win up to $200 worth of plant-related gift cards.

Pokémon GO Community Day — Anime

Thousands of Pokemon fans will likely be taking over the White River State Park downtown as they celebrate Pokemon GO Community Day.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., gamers can play and trade with others and receive free merchandise from Niantic. Learn more at pokemongolive.com.

Big Bounce America — Family

This is the last weekend the world’s largest bounce house will be in Indianapolis. If you were jumping to go last weekend but couldn’t, there are still slots available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Big Bounce America will have four massive inflatables — “The World’s Largest Bounce House,” the “Sport Slam,” “The Giant,” and “airSPACE” — set up at the Waterman’s Family Farm, located at 7010 E. Raymond St.

Tickets allow for three hours of jumping, in which there are also sessions. These specific sessions are broken into toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults-only sessions.

