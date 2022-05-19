Indy Parks yet to announce which pools to open this summer

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day is right around the corner, leaving some communities wondering if their local pool will open for the summer.

So far, Indy Parks and Recreation has yet to announce that information.

That has left some Broad Ripple residents concerned, as the community’s pool looks nowhere near ready to dive in.

“I came over here yesterday and also talked to the park office staff,” said Bill Malcom, the founder of Friends of Broad Ripple Pool. “It was very unclear that it was looking good for reopening the Broad Ripple pool this summer.”

Malcom said the pool is a huge part of the community, adding that it was at one point used for summer camp and swimming lessons.

The pool hasn’t re-opened since before the pandemic.

“This will be the third year it’s been closed it was closed for COVID two years ago and then last year it was closed because they couldn’t find enough lifeguards,” said Malcom.

Read more from WRTV here