Indy gets its own strip of Vegas, complete with a quick way to say ‘I Do’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re thinking of making a trip to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding, Tanya Davis says save yourself a ticket.

“I became an ordained minister,” Tanya Davis told WRTV.

“When you think of Vegas, you think of a party atmosphere — this city that never sleeps. Also, you have people that go there to get married. So again — it’s in the name Vegas Lounge and Bar — you can come here and get married.”

Davis is the owner of Vegas Lounge and Bar, located at 723 Broad Ripple Ave., set to open June 1.

The new Broad Ripple lounge is set to make a splash in Indy’s night scene with all the most popular aspects of Vegas’ party reputation.

“We want you, from the time you come in the door till you leave, to feel like a star at Vegas Lounge and Bar. Everybody’s a star. Everything is top-notch, from the service to the food. We want your experience here to be a Vegas in Broad Ripple,” Eric Harris, the general manager at Vegas Lounge, said of the standards they’re setting for themselves.

Davis and her management team are looking to crank up the entertainment level on Broad Ripple Avenue.

Read more from WRTV here