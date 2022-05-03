The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

‘Bel-Air’ Sets Peacock Streaming Records

Bel-Air is Peacock’s most-streamed original series. The series reached 8 million accounts to date. Peacock currently only has a reach of 28 million month active accounts in the US. Bel-Air broke Peacock’s record for new subscribers, usage and upgrades. Season 2 will return in 2023 and yes, Will Smith will continue in his role of executive producer.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Kim Kardashian closed the red carpet as she was the last guest to walk the Met Gala red carpet. She wore Marilyn Monroe’s infamous gold dress, the one she sang Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy in. The dress was a skintight gown with more than 6,000 hand sewn crystals. Kim had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress as no alterations could be made to the dress. So what is the first thing Kim wants to eat after losing weight to fit into the infamous dress? Watch in the link below. Marilyn Monroe’s dress was acquired at auction for $5 million dollars. The dress ‘lives’ at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! In Florida. Kim borrowed a $5 million dress for the night!!!

AUDIO DL Hughley On Pete Davidson Having Kim & Kanye’s Kids Names Tatted on Him

TMZ caught up with our afternoon guy DL Hughley to ask him if he thought Pete Davidson crossed the line by getting what appears to be Kim and Kanye’s kids initials tatted on him The tattoo is the letters K-N-S-C-P..the ‘K’ is for Kim and then it’s the initials of all the kids in order of age. You can catch DL Hughley today at 3pm right here on 106.7 WTLC.

And to round out today’s Kardashian news-Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation suit against the family. She plans to appeal the verdict. Her mom, Tokyo Toni started a GoFundMe account to raise money for Chyna’s legal fees. So far she has raised $220 and she is seeking $400,000

